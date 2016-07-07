SPECIAL REPORT: How close are doctors to curing cancer?

In 2013, there were more than 14 million people in the United States with cancer. According to The National Cancer Institute, almost 40% of people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetime.

For years, people have been asking for a cure for cancer. Some have said doctors are close to finding one.

KETK sat down with East Texas doctors and a cancer survivor at UT Health Northeast to find some answers.

Carol Dison beat stage three cervical cancer after six months of treatment. Doctors think her attitude played a major role in that.

“I never gave up hope through the entire time,” said Dison. “I tried to stay positive. I still babysat my grandchildren every day, and it’s just amazing that I’m still here today when I was really afraid that I would only live another year.”

She traveled to UT Health Northeast to get chemo five days a week.

“I used a new machine which pinpoints down to a grain of rice where your tumor is,” said Dison.

She said she wants to give other cancer patients the hope that they too can be healed, but just how close are doctors to actually finding a cure for cancer?

“Well we are getting closer all the time to curing cancer,” said UT Health Northeast Oncologist, William Hyman. “What we are now in is the age of immunotherapy.”

He said they are using the body’s own immune system to fight the cancer.

“They work by blocking the inhibition that cancer stimulates against our own immune system,” said Hyman.

“It would be amazing to see a cure for cancer,” said Dison.

“We’ll have cancer around in 50 years, but the intensity of the treatment will become more and more specific, and we will probably have fewer people dying from cancer,” said Hyman.

He said we may have more people living with smaller amounts of cancer in a symbiotic relationship, rather than the parasitic relationship that cancer is now.

“The goal should not really be to cure cancer but to make it so people live with cancer,” said Lewis Smith, a Radiation Oncologist with UT Health Northeast.

Smith said doctors are getting close to treating various types of cancer, but cancer is a disease of aging.

Doctors also said treatment, like radiation, is getting better.

“Now we can paint dose clouds over those areas we want to treat and avoid treating areas that would previously have been treated and would have caused significant side effects,” said Smith.

The doctors also said the quality of life is better for those who do live with cancer.

“Currently about 20% of patients have no reportable side effects during their course of therapy, so we are doing a much better job at controlling side effects while still controlling the disease,” said Smith.

“It ended up that I was able to drive myself to and from chemo,” said Dison. “I didn’t lose my hair, which was amazing.”

With faith in God and hope in her doctors, Dison wants other patients to know that they, too, can overcome cancer.