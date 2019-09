CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Houston County lifted its burn ban Thursday morning, according to the Sherrif’s Office.

Deep East Texas is currently experiencing heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.

There are numerous reports on the coast of cities receiving nearly two feet of rainfall.

While Houston County has lifted its ban, numerous other East Texas counties have bans in place.

For those remaining counties, no outside burning of any kind is allowed.