Houston County adds new early voting locations
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Houston County has opened early voting locations in Lovelady and Grapeland for weekend voting.
The Houston County Commissioners Court approved the branch locations Wednesday.
Houston County voters may vote on Saturday, October 27, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, October 28, noon-5 p.m. at the following locations:
- First United Methodist Church, 3913 US Hwy. 287 N., Grapeland, TX 75844
- Houston County Courthouse Basement, 401 E. Houston Ave. Crockett, TX 75835
- Lovelady I.S.D. Elementary EV Branch, 11839 Hwy 19 S., Lovelady, TX 75851
Weekday locations and hours will remain the same. Registered voters may cast their ballots Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., in the Houston County Courthouse, 401 E. Houston Avenue, Crockett, TX 75835.
