Houston County 9-1-1 service impacted by phone outage

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, some people may be unable to call 9-1-1.

Officials say a phone service outage is causing a landline isolation where people are unable to dial outside their exchange.

9-1-1 service is up and operational on LTE back-up for Verizon wireless only. Staff at the Houston County Sheriff’s office are advising people who are unable to reach 9-1-1 from a landline, to use a cellular phone instead.

Crockett Police say they are also aware of the issue. Police add that AT&T is currently working to restore service.

