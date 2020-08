UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Houston-area woman was killed Saturday evening in a one-car accident in Upshur County.

According to the preliminary report from DPS, 43-year-old Stephanie Ann Calhoun of Baytown was traveling south of FM 2685 and failed to stop at an intersection.

Her SUV then drove into a pasture and struck a concrete barrier. Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Betterton.

The crash remains under investigation.