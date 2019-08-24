Horses rescued from Camp Co. neglect free to roam the plains

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple horses rescued from a large scale cruelty situation in Camp County are now free to roam the plains as free animals thanks to Safe Haven Equine Rescue and Southern Plains Land Trust, according to the Humane Society.

In June, more than 150 horses were seized on a warrant from a 45-acre property at Scarlet’s Legacy Equine Rescue in one of the largest animal seizures in Camp County. The animals suffered from malnourishment and lack of veterinary care. Many appeared severely underweight and had been kept in overcrowded pens.

One of the mustangs, a 20-year-old black mare, was terribly emaciated that she collapsed in the trailer during the rescue. Another 15-year-old mare still had an auction tag on her rump. These were the lucky ones and nursed back to health. Multiple carcasses scattered the property of animals who did not survive the neglect.

The woman responsible for the neglect of the 159 animals has since been arrested and charged with five counts of animal cruelty.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Department, Safe Haven Equine Rescue, and the Humane Society spent hours working through unimaginable conditions to free the animals.

In three months, the Humane Society spent more than $100,000 with the help of Safe Haven Equine Rescue and the community to take care of the animals and provide the care needed.

The majority of the horses, donkeys, and mules have been accepted into rescue organizations where they will continue to recover and put up for adoption or placed in permanent sanctuary across the country.

Two of the mares have been sent to a sanctuary at the Southern Plains Land Trust where they will once again have the chance to roam the land as free animals. The Trust purchases land for prairie wildlife and has over 25,000 acres in its preserve network.

Six more rescued horses arrived at the Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch to join hundreds of other rescued animals, including nearly 500 equines.

