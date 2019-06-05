Horaney’s says thank you to Longview first responders and city workers

It’s been almost a month since the City of Longview was severely affected by winds, trees were knocked down all over the city, some into homes.

Many will remember the huge steeple on top of Oakland Heights Baptist Church toppling over and thousands were without power for hours.

Tuesday, Horaney’s in Longview threw a huge free lunch event to say thank you to all area first responders and city workers.

“We are honoring the police department, the fire department, the sheriff’s department, and the public works department, and troopers,” said Betty Horaney, owner of Horaney’s Inc. “We feel like they have done an outstanding job during all the storms and the jobs they do everyday of their life.”

They were treated to their choice of several different food trucks for a few hours on Tuesday afternoon.

“The public that we have here, we’re blessed as far as that goes,” said Joshua Tubb, Lieutenant Public Information Officer with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. “Other places throughout our country, there’s not the appreciation for city workers, for law enforcement, for firefighters that we have here in Gregg County.”

Horaney hopes the gesture shows how grateful they truly are for the great work the city of Longview and Gregg county put in every single day.