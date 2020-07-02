“Hooray for Heroes” Parade honors Gregg County Police, first responders

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As police reform continues to be a discussion across the nation, in East Texas, the Longview community gathered together to show their support for first responders and law enforcement officials.

The celebration came less than 24 hours after KETK News spoke to the Longview Police Chief, about a hostile interaction between officers and members of the public.

Hundreds of cars lined the outside of city hall, after community members reached out wanting to organize a car parade named “Hooray for Heroes.”

“I felt like our local police departments needed uplifting and this was an awesome opportunity to do that,” said Julie Woods, the organizer for the event.

The goal was to show support and appreciation for the work officers and first responders do.

Members from both Longview PD and the Longview Fire Department, lined the street and waved at the decorated cars that drove by.

“I tell ya it really means a lot to know that we have the support of our community,” said Officer Brandon Thornton”

Thornton has been on the force for decades, but looking out at the cars, he was reminded of why he joined the force.

“There’s a lot of things about being a police officer that you have to see on a daily basis, that you have to hear on a daily basis, I love the job that I have and I love standing with my brothers in blue,” explained Thornton.

The parade was a fun way to honor law enforcement while maintaing social distancing. Many of the officers also wearing masks.