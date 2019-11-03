Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery helps fallen soldier’s family through benefit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hookset Brothers Combat Recover held a benefit Saturday in honor of a fallen soldier who left behind a wife and four children.

Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery is a non-profit organization that gives back to veterans in our community through different activities and resources.

Saturday’s event at ETX Brewery helped raise money for Eric Compton, a marine who lost his life to PTSD while serving.

Smith County Detective Josh Hill served alongside Compton and is an active member of Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery who benefited from their support.