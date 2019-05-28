HONORING FALLEN HEROES: Tyler Memorial Funeral Home holds Memorial Day service

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Tyler Memorial Funeral Home held a Memorial Day service Monday to remind people the reason for the holiday.

The cemetery has been holding the annual service for the past 20 years.

U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert was in attendance speaking to a crowd about what Memorial Day means to him.

Other speakers also sharing their personal stories of someone in their family who served in the military.

Two women we spoke with talked about their loved ones who have passed away.

LaVina Moore's husband served 27 years in the military.

She said, "he flew in and picked up the wounded. He was shot down three times, but God brought him back to me. He died in 1993. He always said, 'if we don't take care of this country, where are we going to raise our children and our grandchildren?'"

Tammy Rooney's father passed away earlier this month. He spent 23 years in the Army.

"He died on May 16th. We buried him here last week. I am here to honor him and the other veterans for their precious sacrifices," she said.