HONORING FALLEN HEROES: Memorial Service celebrates over 100 firefighters who have died

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With every bell that rang, a name was said, representing the men and women who risk their lives every day and are no longer with us.

“Our association seeks to honor their service to their community and we feel it’s very important that we do that,” says Mike Richardson, President of the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association of Texas and Texas Firemen’s Auxiliary.

During a memorial service held in Longview, over 100 names were read by past president Henry Perry. Each one represented by a flower placed on a cross.

“Most of those people you’ve heard their name before so being the one who gets to stand up there and call their name in memoriam, it’s just an honor,” says Perry.

As part of the ceremony, a young boy was honored. He died with dreams of one day being a firefighter.

15-year-old Kelby Jasinski was in the car with his dad when they got into a car accident. It’s a day Perry will never forget.

“I ran the wreck that we cut him out of the truck,” explains Perry, holding back tears.

Jasinski was the mascot for the Texas State Firefighter’s and Fire Marshals’ Association. It was a position held with the hopes of something greater.

“I saw in him me, because I was mascot of the association in 1978 , and I am the first to go from mascot all the way to past president and I saw that in him,” says Perry.

He was just one of many lives honored.