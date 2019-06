Honey Tree Eatery closing its doors after 50 years Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Honey Tree

TYLER, TX (KETK) - A staple of Tyler, Honey Tree Eatery and Health Food Store will be closing after 50 years.

Its last day of business will be Friday, May 31.

The current owner is retiring after her family kept the restaurant open for half a century.

"Our staff has always been so important to us and we want to thank them for all their dedication," the restaurant wrote in a Facebook post.