Homes evacuated, Garrison ISD on lockdown after chemical spill

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews have responded to a chemical spill Monday morning, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office.

According to officials, the crash is located on US 59 just south of Garrison that resulted in a spill requiring crews to respond for an emergency cleanup.

DPS says a tractor trailer swerved to a vehicle that hydroplaned, causing two container with about 600 gallons of Scavsol 75T, to spill.

Scavsol 75T is a corrosive chemical that is used in the oil and gas industry.

The Sheriff’s Office said that homes are being evacuated and that Garrison ISD is on lockdown as a precaution.

“We [do] believe that this can pose a threat to area resident. We have started evacuating residents a half mile in each direction from the spill site.” Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office

Crews are currently setting up a detour at US 259 in Nacogdoches and US 84 in Timpson. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Rhonda Oaks with the Texas Department of Transportation said the closure is expected to re-open around 5 p.m.