Historic moment in Lindale brings together churches striving for racial equality

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Members from 10 churches across Lindale gathered on Sunday to mark a moment in history and promote unity among the community.

More than 100 people came together to make this statement through action and faith.

“God kinda just laid on my heart a few, couple of weeks ago that I will never be able understand, what I’m not willing to acknowledge,” said event organizer and LifeSource Community Church pastor, John Offutt.

The march started at the Lindale Fire Department and ended at The Cannery.

“The black community has been crying out for years, to be heard. And I believe God heard our prayer,” says Foundation Baptist Church pastor James Griffin.

“After the events with George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was just stirred in our heart. That we cannot sit in silence regarding this. This is about justice, it’s about righteousness, it’s about right, it’s about what is wrong,” said John Offutt.

Offutt said taking the time to listen to each other’s hardships is important and that God is the common factor among all.

“Intentional on growing, changing, making an impact. How that’s going to take places I don’t have the answer ,but we’re going to do it by faith,” said Griffin.

Members of the community also spoke to spark change and conversation among each other.