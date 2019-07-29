Heroin valued at $150,000 found in 18-wheeler traveling through Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was arrested Friday night after deputies found large amounts of heroin hidden in his 18-wheeler, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck driver was identified as Ramon Martinez, 49, of Houston.

The driver was traveling from Houston to Texarkana with no cargo in his truck.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searched the truck with a certified K-9 who gave an alert from the odor of narcotics.

Deputies searched the 18-wheeler and located three packages of narcotics concealed in the front of the truck. A quick test found the substance to be heroin.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, a felony offense. The value of the heroin is estimated at $150,000.

