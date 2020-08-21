Heritage Syrup Festival canceled due to pandemic

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson and Rusk County announced Friday afternoon that the 2020 Heritage Syrup Festival has been canceled amid the pandemic.

We are aware of the huge impact this festival has on our local businesses and are working to brainstorm ways to help boost and promote our local economy. City and County officials and local shareholders are working diligently for an alternative to help promote business in our downtown and surrounding areas. Letti Goodrich

The 32nd annual event was scheduled to be held November 14.

Experienced syrup makers operate the museum’s antique mule powered equipment to produce old fashioned cane syrup.

While the syrup cooks, other folk artist demonstrate the techniques of:

lace making

rope making

basket making

blacksmithing

wood carving

quilting

other old-time survival skills

Folk singers entertain, antique tractors whine, a petting zoo, and local civic organizations offer a varied selection of food and beverages.

From the museum, the festivities spread six blocks to Heritage Square, which is located in the Downtown National Register Historic District.