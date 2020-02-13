HERE FOR THE WEEKEND: February 14 – 16

EAST TEXAS (KETK) We’re introducing a new digital series this year. KETK Today anchor Cynthia McLaughlin will be your host.

There is so much to do in East Texas year round so if you’re “Here for the Weekend,” these are a few events happening in the area.

It’s Valentines Day weekend and that means there are more great ideas for you and your sweetheart.

VALENTINES IDEAS

The TJC Science Center is set to hold their 9th annual “Love under the Stars” event.

“This year’s dome show will feature our brand-new Digitarium Aethos 4K laser-projection system to present a vivid and immersive program that includes a discussion on love stories about the constellations and the mythology behind them,” said Dr. Beau Hartweg, TJC science center director.

Both Friday and Saturday night, tickets are $85 per couple (ages 21 and up).

Admission includes: heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages; full-dome planetarium show; an outdoor, telescopic viewing (weather permitting); gift basket; and a commemorative photo.

You can get them online by clicking here, or at the door.

Does your honey love music? Then this Valentines event is for you!

The Forge in Ben Wheeler will be hosting Jenn Ford, a Kilgore native. She describes herself as a mix of Texas Rock N Roll, Country and Blues artist.

They ask that you do call for reservations. For more information, click here.

Is your sweetheart a car fan? Well you can catch a great show, plus help out a great cause by visiting the East Texas Crisis Center’s 30th annual Auto & Cycle show.

Head on over to Harvey Hall and there will surely be something for you to see. It’s put on by the East Texas Crisis Center, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The winner of this year’s raffle will walk away with a new 2019 Dodge Ram 15-hundred quad cab sponsored by Patterson Dodge of Tyler.

Tickets are $10 for adults AND kids ten and under get in for free. The show runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

CHEERS!

Cheers to the weekend and True Vine Brewing Company opening up their location on the square in downtown Tyler!

Saturday, February 15th at 5 p.m., you will be able to grab your favorite craft brew. Not into beer? That’s okay because they’ll also have an extensive selection of red and white wines sourced nationally and globally.

The first 40 people in line will get a bag full of goodies! For more information, click here.

TICKETS, TICKETS!

Except for this even you don’t need one. The Texan theater in Kilgore will be showing “10 Things I Hate About You” in honor of Valentines on Friday.

They decided the movie by a Facebook poll. If you’re interested in going, the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re 21 or over, you will receive a free glass of bubbly when you get there, along with a photo of you and your Valentine. For more information, click here.

GIVING BACK

If you’re looking to have a fun time, but for a good cause, the fourth annual Art of Chocolate event this Friday will benefit Champions for Children.

They are a group that helps kids struggling with anxiety, autism, depression, ADHD, and more.

Tickets are $100 per person, and includes a self-guided tour through nine unique areas of the Lujan home, decadent food from some of Tyler’s best caterers, and an art show featuring local talent.

GOING TO THE DOGS

This last event is going to the dogs. It’s time for the 5-k dog fun run in Whitehouse!

This Saturday at 9 a.m. four legged friends will go head to head racing with their humans

Put on by the Whitehouse FFA, late registration is $35.

Make sure your pooch is on a leash and his or her shot record is current. And if you don’t have a dog, don’t worry! Nicholas Pet Haven will have pets available for adoption.

There’s also a one mile mini-course for older dogs.