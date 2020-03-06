Here are the roads that will be closed Saturday morning for the FRESH 15 race

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The annual FRESH 15 race is set for Saturday morning in Tyler and with it comes several road closures.

Event officials posted a list of roads that residents can expect to be closed for several hours:

Three Lakes Pkwy will be closed from 6am until race finish

Old Jacksonville Hwy and Dueling Oaks Dr. Closed off and on from 6:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Highlands Ln. between Three Lakes Pkwy and Oak Hill Blvd. closed from 6 a.m. until race finish

Brookshire’s also wanted to remind athletes that there will be no parking at and around the store. There will be various locations allowed for parking and athletes are asked to show up at least 30 minutes before race time so they can find a spot. Those locations include:

Juls Events

Swann’s Furniture & Design

Calvary Baptist Church

Pictured below is an agenda for the race: