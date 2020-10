RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed after she struck a tree and her vehicle caught on fire.

At around 1 a.m. Troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH- 323 around 3 miles east of the city of New London.

Angela Jones, 50, of Henderson was traveling west on SH-323, when her vehicle went off the roadway, struck a large tree and caught fire.

This crash remains under investigation.