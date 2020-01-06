Henderson woman dies in HWY 64 wreck after not wearing seatbelt

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson woman was killed in a wreck early Sunday morning after she was ejected from the car due to not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened on HWY 64 about 10 miles west of Tyler just after 8 a.m., according to Trooper Jean Dark.

Shalonda Denise Rose, 42, was traveling westbound on HWY 64 when for an unknown reason she ran off the north side of the road and then overcorrected.

The car ran off the road where it struck a guidewire and a tree. Rose was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Meredith.