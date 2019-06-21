Henderson teenager is a finalist for Duck Tape’s ‘Stuck-at-Prom’ contest

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson High School graduate is a finalist for a $10,000 Duck Tape scholarship after creating his own prom suit.

Across the nation, 78 teenagers made the finalist list. The individual with the highest number of votes is declared the winner. Castles has over 1,800 votes and is asking the public for more votes. Finalists will be announced after July 9.

Castles used 20 rolls of Duck Tape over 50 hours to create his prom suit.

Voting continues for one more week until Friday, June 28th. You can cast your vote by clicking the button below.

Voting is limited to (1) vote in each category per day.

Castles intends to become a medical missionary. The scholarship will go toward his college education and medical school.

The contest is open to students 14 years of age and older, attend a high school or home school association, be a legal resident of the United States (excluding Maryland, Vermont, Colorado) or Canada (excluding Province and Quebec), and not be a previous finalist. Judging includes: