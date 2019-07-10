Henderson teen wins national ‘Stuck at Prom’ duct tape contest

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson student, Cameron Castles, wins grand prize at Duct Tape’s ‘Stuck at Prom’ contest.

Castles will be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship.

“For my Prom Tux, I wanted to create a dignified and refined outfit that was easy to move in and visually interesting. I decided early on in the design process to create a southern style white tux because of the dynamic and stylish appearance, and I then chose to incorporate the patterns of a red and gold colored King of Hearts playing-card, as I felt that the elegant and familiar design would be a fun theme for my tux,” he told Duck Tape. 

Cameron Castles

The tuxedo took 20 rolls and 50 hours to make.

Grand prize and runner-up winners can be viewed on Duck Tape’s ‘Stuck at Prom’ website.

