Henderson police and fire participate in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Two Henderson first responders participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor those who risked their lives during the devastating terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in 2001.

Officer Kendall Casey and Firefighter Murillo participated in climbing 110 stories of the Renaissance Tower in Downtown Dallas.

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb began in 2005 when five Colorado firefighters gathered in downtown Denver to climb 110 flights of stairs in memory of their first responders who died during 9/11. Since then, the event has grown across the nation, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The Dallas Memorial Stair Climb started in 2011 where more than 360 firefighters participated. On Saturday, more than 400 first responders participated and paid tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during 9/11. The public was invited to attend and witness the symbolic memorial and volunteer during the event.

Other first responders who attended the event:

West Harrison Fire Department

Chris Osborn

Trent Robinson

Mason Beatty

Kylee Beatty

Mason Beatty has participated in the event for three years, His sister Kylee, climbed beside him for the first time this year.