Henderson opens up ‘Fair Paws Dog Park’ with the help of community donations

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Dogs will get a new place to run around at the newly established ‘Fair Paws Dog Park’ in Henderson which is located at Fair Park.

The area was built as a partnership between the City of Henderson and the PAWS-itive Foundation, Inc.

“We firmly believe that off-leash exercise and socialization for our canine friend is of the utmost importance and is just a must in every community we believe,” said Kelli Ballenger, President of Think Paws-itive.

With the help of community donations, local businesses, and volunteers, the park has been in progress since the official groundbreaking on August 2, 2018.











For more information on the new park, visit their Facebook page HERE.