Henderson man killed on motorcycle after running stop sign

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man was killed Friday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his motorcycle.

53-year-old Jeff David Modisette was traveling east on CR-2177 five miles north of Tatum when he approached the intersection with FM 782. The preliminary rpeort states that Modisette disregarded the stop sign and was struck by a Ford F-250.

The driver of the Ford was identified as 38-year-old Mark Lewis Warren, of Tatum. Warren was uninjured in the wreck.

Modisette was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cindy Redman. The crash remains under investigation.