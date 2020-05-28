Henderson ISD to start 2020-2021 school year 2 weeks earlier in response to COVID-19

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson schools will start the fall semester two weeks earlier than anticipated in response to COVID-19 canceling classes this spring.

The new start date, which will occur on Wednesday, August 5 was approved by the school board on Tuesday. They say it gives them a chance to adjust to changes should they occur in the fall as they did in the spring semester.

“This gives us more flexibility,” Assistant SuperIntendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau told the school

board when she presented the proposed calendar changes, “especially if we have to transition

from in-classroom to online instruction again. It will give us a little more time.”

The district also added a full week for fall break in October and a full week for Thanksgiving as well as three weeks at Christmas.

“Right now, experts say if the virus returns, it will likely be in November or December,”

Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb Jr, told the board, adding to the discussion of the extra

weeks of vacation scattered in the fall.

Due to the change in schedule, summer activities that begin before school such as athletics are in development as the district awaits updates from state officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.