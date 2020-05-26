Henderson ISD teacher tests positive for coronavirus, had contact with parents

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson ISD elementary school teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Thurston Lamb.

The teacher works at Northside Elementary School and was present on campus recently. Lamb said that the teacher interacted with other district employees and parents on May 11 as well as parents dropping off supplies. She developed symptoms just a few days later.

Based on their information, Lamb said the 14-day incubation period would have ended on Memorial Day and that anyone exposed to the virus while on campus will have most likely already developed symptoms.

Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. We ask district employees and students to continue to follow local, state and CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing. Additionally the areas of the campus where the employee worked have been cleaned. Dr. Thurston Lamb, Henderson ISD Superintendent

Lamb said that the teacher is doing well and they will continue to monitor the situation and provide more information as needed.

He sent out a letter to all parents and staff for the district and here it is in full:

Dear Parents and Staff,

Henderson ISD has been notified that a female teacher who works at Northside Elementary School recently tested positive for COVID-19. She has recovered from her symptoms.

Although schools have been closed since March 6, the teacher was present May 11, on the Northside campus, during the time parents returned supplies to the school. The teacher had contact with other district employees as well as with parents dropping off supplies. The teacher first developed symptoms a few days later.

Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus that day was May 25th. In other words, anyone who was exposed to the virus while on campus would most likely have already developed symptoms.

Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms. We ask district employees and students to continue to follow local, state and CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing. Additionally the areas of the campus where the employee worked have been cleaned.

Henderson ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. Most importantly, we are thankful our teacher is doing well.

Sincerely,

Dr. Thurston Lamb

Superintendent, Henderson ISD