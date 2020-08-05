Henderson ISD starts school Wednesday, first in East Texas to return to in-person learning

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD returns to school on Wednesday, becoming the first school district in East Texas to resume in-person education since the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to move to virtual learning back in March.

With coronavirus cases spiking across Texas, there is a growing concern over how exactly students can continue learning while following CDC guidelines.

The district is offering an option to either attend school in person or virtually. Lessons inside the classroom will be recorded for online use.

If a student is feeling ill or experiencing any COVID-related symptoms, he or she can access the online learning environment at home.

“The same exact curriculum because we don’t want to leave any kid behind. We want to make sure every kid is not too far and not too far behind and we want to catch them and make sure they’re at the same face all the way through whether they’re at home or they’re on campus” David Chenault, Director of Communications for Henderson ISD

Despite these measures, faculty and student safety remains a major concern. Just recently, three new cases of employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The district is preparing isolation centers at their schools.