Henderson ISD school board member denies he paid kids to vandalize opponent’s car, steal signs

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Jon Best, the Henderson ISD school board member accused of vandalizing his opponent’s truck and stealing campaign signs, has denied the charges in a statement released by his lawyer.

Best was charged with criminal mischief after Adam Duey claimed that Best paid teenagers to steal Duey’s campaign signs, pour sugar in his car’s gas tank, and slashed one of his tires.

One of the teenage boys allegedly confessed after being caught stealing a sign from someone’s yard.

Duey is challenging Best for the Henderson ISD School Board District 5 seat. The election is set to take place on November 5.

Here is the statement in full released by Bennett on Best’s behalf:

Jon Best has not made a statement since his arrest on September 27 for good reason. Only the entire truth should be told to the public. Not lies, not innuendos, and not partial conversations. Jon and his lawyer want to hear all of the recordings and videos just like all the voters. We made an attempt on September 30 under open records request to receive the recordings and videos, but Sheriff Price and Michael Jimmerson decided to send a request to the Attorney General as to whether the evidence can be withheld until after the school board election. If there is nothing to hide, then why not give the evidence to Jon and the voters? Its (sic) not like the videos or phone conversations will change!

Jon knows he did not ask these boys to do any of the mischief for him, nor did he pay them to remove any signs or damage any vehicle. When Adam Roberson, Jon’s employee, was confronted about the phone call, he quickly resigned from Jon’s employment and moved out of Jon’s parents’ house.

The phone call made to Jon by Adam Roberson and recorded by the Sheriff’s office shows that Jon did not know about the juveniles’ actions until after the fact. Mr. Roberson asked Jon on the phone call if he wanted the boys to pull up more signs. Jon told him NO. Jon wanted to tell the truth on stage that he did not know about the mischief before it happened and that no money was ever paid. Mr. Roberson made the phone call upon threats by deputies that his son was going to jail.

As soon as the phone call is released, a further statement will be released.

The bottom line is: Was the phone call between Roberson and Best the first time Jon had been told about the thefts or was that a prior call? Only the sheriff has that information, and that information is being withheld from us and the public by the Sheriff and the District Attorney. Why?