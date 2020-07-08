Henderson ISD modifies dress code for 2020-21 school year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD released a modified dress code for lower-level schools for the 2020-21 school year to help offset the impact of COVID-19 on families.

“The financial impact of COVID-19 on our families could make it difficult to purchase school clothes for their children this year,” said Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb. “Especially since classes will be starting a little earlier this year, we want to do everything we can to lighten the burden on parents.”

Kindergarten through 8th grade currently wear modified uniforms and changes to the dress code include items already allowed for high school students.

The main changes include the ability to wear t-shirts, blue jeans, athletic pants, and shorts.

Below are the changes that were made for Kindergarten – 8th grade:

Shirts and Blouses T-shirts are acceptable Tops do not have to be a solid color Girls and boy shirt hems should be no longer than the base of the hip and long enough to cover the torso when arms are raised. No exposed midriff, cleavage, or rear ends. Clothing that is distracting, racially related, gang-related, offensive or provocative is not allowed.

Bottoms Jeans, athletic pants, and athletic shorts are acceptable Short or skirt length may be no shorter than 3 inches above the knee

Outwear Sweatshirts, vests, coats, and sweaters. Outwear does not have to be solid color.



The rest of the dress code will remain in effect and does not change.

The board also approved purchasing new software, Canvas, for online classes. The cost to purchase the new system would be just under $28,000.

“It will allow for organized online classrooms, discussion threads for students, clear instructional calendars, virtual meetings within the learning system, and online assignments, quizzes, and tests,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau.