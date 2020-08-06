Henderson ISD goes back to school

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – School is back! Henderson ISD just had its first day since schools were shut down in the spring.

Temperature checks and masks were used as precautions as students walked through the doors. Parents had different opinions of how this year might turn out.

“Somebody gets sick, that’s probably my biggest worry this year,” says Jacqueline Campbell, Henderson mother

“I’m sure everything going to go good. They’ve been pretty much taking everything they need to do to keep the kids safe,” says Andrea Corral, Henderson mother.

They also have different reasons for allowing their children to physically go to school.

“It gives the kids a little bit more interaction with other kids their age. They’ve been out of school for so long and we just thought this would be the best choice for them to do” says Corral.

“We (Campbell and her husband) are both working parents, so we really don’t have a choice,” says Campbell.

Despite reopening during the pandemic, the number of kids on the first day of school might surprise you.

“Normally, we have about 3300 to 3400 kids in a normal year, obviously this year is not a normal year. But we’re so excited, we have right now 3100 kids registered for school,” says David Chenault, Henderson ISD Director of Communications.

Out of those 3100 students, 600 have chosen to work virtually from home.