Henderson father will not be charged in Ariel Smith disappearance; child with Family Services

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities are searching for Ariel Smith, 2, from Henderson. She went missing Tuesday, May 29th.

HENDERSON, TX (KETK) - Henderson police will not be charging the father of 2-year-old Ariel Smith with child abduction, according to a statement from the department.

In the statement, authorities say that Smith turned himself and Ariel in and cooperated with them in an "extensive interview."

LaMarcus Smith was initially named a suspect in Ariel's disappearance in Henderson Wednesday morning.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, police said that Ariel was in grave danger and issued an Amber alert.

The department did provide an update after Smith delivered her to police.

Ariel has been placed in temporary custody with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.