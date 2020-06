HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old runaway.

Alyssa Crabtree was last seen leaving her home around 10 p.m. Thursday evening, according to the family.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903)675-5128.