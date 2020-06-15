Henderson continues with modified 4th of July celebration

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson has announced plans for its fourth of July firework show with modification due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. at Lake Forest Park as a drive-up experience.

While food vendors, kid’s activities, and a parade are normally held each year, the city has decided to cancel these in light of social distancing recommendations.

People are encouraged to stay in their cars, but public restrooms will be available.

For more information, you can visit the event Facebook page.