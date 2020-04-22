HELPING OUR NEIGHBORS: East Texas Giving Day coming up next Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KETK) There’s never been a more important time to help our charities and non-profits.

So, mark your calendars for April 28th— East Texas Giving Day.

KETK & FOX 51 are doing our part by dedicating three hours of programming to unite our community and help our neighbors.

We will be dedicating our East Texas Live show fully to giving day. Below are just some of the organizations that will be joining us to share what they do:

After the 11 o’clock hour, we will be back on the air, on both stations, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, we will be featuring the following organizations:

This is just some of the organizations we will be covering, but there are so many more than you can donate to.

To check out the full list, click here.

Non-profits are just one of the industries that has been effected by COVID-19 in our area.

The Community Cares Fund is a bonus fund for participants of East Texas Giving Day. Donations to this fund will be divided equally among participants that raise $10 or more through the giving day platform.

Excited to host East Texas Giving Day again. We are adding TWO extra hours this year! You can donate to nearly 200 local organizations from 11 am to noon and 1 to 3 pm next Tuesday April 28. It’s your chance to give to those who give to us. pic.twitter.com/l8lSYxoAtv — Cynthia McLaughlin (@cynthiasmu) April 22, 2020

