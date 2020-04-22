HELPING OUR NEIGHBORS: East Texas Giving Day coming up next Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KETK) There’s never been a more important time to help our charities and non-profits.
So, mark your calendars for April 28th— East Texas Giving Day.
KETK & FOX 51 are doing our part by dedicating three hours of programming to unite our community and help our neighbors.
We will be dedicating our East Texas Live show fully to giving day. Below are just some of the organizations that will be joining us to share what they do:
- God’s Closet – Camp County
- We Care Palestine -Anderson County
- Jeepin’ For Jesus – Angelina County
- Winnsboro Center for the Arts – Wood County
- Children’s Advocacy Center – Smith County
- Gilmont Camp and Conference Center – Upshur County
- Pets Fur People – Smith County
- Tyler Junior College Foundation – Smith County
- Texarkana College Foundation – Bowie County
After the 11 o’clock hour, we will be back on the air, on both stations, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During that time, we will be featuring the following organizations:
- K9 Basco Foundation – Rusk County
- 12 Way Foundation – Harrison County
- Solid Foundation Association – Nacogdoches County
- Excellent Teen Choice – Panola County
- Texas Shakespeare Festival – Gregg County
- Wiley College – Harrsion County
- Longview Arboretum and Nature Center – Gregg County
- Safe-T Crisis Center – Titus County
- Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County
- Cleveland Armory’s Black Beauty Ranch – Henderson County
- Dayspring Theraputic Equestrian Center – Harrison County
- Runnin’ WJ Ranch – Bowie County
- Women’s Fund of Smith County
- Letourneau University – Gregg County
- For the Silent – Smith County
- Blessings of Grace Marion County Food Pantry
- Camp V- Smith County
- SPCA of East Texas – Smith County
- Mount Vernon Music Association – Franklin County
- Andrew’s Center – Smith County
- Elijah’s Retreat – Cherokee County
- Lancer Legacy Ranch – Bowie County
- Longview World of Wonders – Gregg County
This is just some of the organizations we will be covering, but there are so many more than you can donate to.
To check out the full list, click here.
Non-profits are just one of the industries that has been effected by COVID-19 in our area.
The Community Cares Fund is a bonus fund for participants of East Texas Giving Day. Donations to this fund will be divided equally among participants that raise $10 or more through the giving day platform.
Excited to host East Texas Giving Day again. We are adding TWO extra hours this year! You can donate to nearly 200 local organizations from 11 am to noon and 1 to 3 pm next Tuesday April 28. It’s your chance to give to those who give to us. pic.twitter.com/l8lSYxoAtv— Cynthia McLaughlin (@cynthiasmu) April 22, 2020
