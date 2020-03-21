Help-line answers questions about COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you have questions about the coronavirus and want them answered by a professional, you call the number for United Way who will answer your questions or direct them to someone who knows.

Dial 2-1-1, choose option 6

The helpline is available 24/7 and seven days a week for people to call for help or questions.

From food to physician care, resources are available to help you and your family during this time of uncertainty.

United Way is the one fielding the call and has already received over 2,000 calls.

“We know that people are in fear they’re confused because of the media the social media

and we’re trying to do away with the fear and dispel it and offer hope for them,” said Gail Evans, United Way of Smith County.