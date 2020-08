LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A major crash in Lufkin has caused a fuel spill on a major intersection.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a heavy truck crashed near the intersection of Denman Avenue and US HWY 69 South.

ALERT: A heavy truck crash has been reported on SL 287 at Denman Avenue/US 69 South in Lufkin resulting in guard rail damage and a fuel spill. Hazmat crews responding. Motorists should avoid the area as the scene is cleared. pic.twitter.com/cC9WwDLVPz — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) August 27, 2020

The crash resulted in a fuel spill and guard rail damage. It is unknown if anyone was injured. Hazmat crews are responding to the spill and are working to clear the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to work.