POLICE: 22-year-old female drowns after jumping from moving boat in Lake Tyler

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Local officials confirmed a drowning at Lake Tyler Sunday evening, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents nearby the scene have confirmed there was a woman’s body found near the lake that they do not know.

The person was described as a white female, 22, from Bullard. No name is being released until the next of kin is notified.

The female jumped from a moving boat in the Party Cove area of Lake Tyler, according Don Martin, Tyler PD.

The Game Wardens found the body after 7:00 p.m.

Justice of the Peace arrived on the scene and an autopsy has been ordered.

Crews from Whitehouse Police, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Game Wardens were assisting with the investigation off of FM 3341 and Eastside Rd.