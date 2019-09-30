Healthy Kids Running Series promotes good habits in East Texas Kids

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national program that promotes good habits for children to get out and active in East Texas.

The series is a five-week program for kids from Pre-K to 8th grade and takes place every Sunday at Pollard Park at 710 East Amherst Drive.

Each Sunday offers age-appropriate running events including a 50 and 75-yard dash, a 1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, and a one-mile run.

The cost to register is $40, and the deadline is October 13. To register, click HERE.

Volunteers are needed and the organization is asking for high school, college students, and adults. They are offering service hours and will provide letters of reference if needed. For more information on volunteering, you can email TylerTX@HealthyKidsRS.org or click HERE.