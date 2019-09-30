Healthy kids running series comes to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Healthy Kids Running Series has arrived in Tyler for the first time, aiming to help East Texas children get active.

The non-profit is a national movement to reduce childhood obesity in the United States by forming healthy habits early on in children’s lives.

“We want people to be healthier, to make healthier choices, and exercise is always good for you,” says Megan Riaz, the community coordinator. “It makes you feel better about yourself.”

Runners can be as young as pre-k, taking part in the 50 yard dash, and as old as 8th graders, taking part in the mile.

The organizers say kids with any fitness and experience level are welcome to take part and can form healthy habits early on.

“Running is something you can do your entire life,” says Riaz. “If the kids fall in love with running at five, then that’s something you can do all through school up until you’re an adult.”

The races happen every Sunday until Oct. 27, and can be as short as thirty minutes if your child is in the first few events.

Costs for all five races is $40 and includes a shirt and swag bag.

All participants receive a medal after completing the five weeks.