Health resources become vital as veterans battle COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, veterans are now facing a new battle.

Veterans are some of the most resilient people, but when you combine job loss, social distancing, and anxiety, it can make for an especially tough time.

“They’ve served us, this is what they do, and not to be able to have a purpose is going to just exacerbate that since of purpose,” said Susan Campbell, with Camp V in Tyler.

A new report in Military Times, shows one in seven veterans working in America today have a job that will most likely be closed, causing layoffs.

“It’s always a big issue when they come to us. So now that their jobs may be deemed non-essential, they’re going to be struggling with how to feed their families,” explained Campbell.

It’s an issue she says she sees too often. The coronavirus pandemic bringing on a battle that came with no warning.

Organizations like Camp V and the nationally known VA work to help veterans transition back into civilian life. Now, some of those resources are being used for others.

“Not only to protect veterans but to help the American people,” said Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

The Department of Veteran Affairs is now joining in the fight. Using VA clinics to help with the bed shortage in hospitals.

“In times of great pressure on the health care system with increasing numbers of the coronavirus cases, it could be that your civilian provider is not available. I want you to know that we are,” said Dr. Richard Stone with the Veterans Health Administration.

In Shreveport the VA hospital is starting a new drive thru testing service which begins Monday.

Camp V opened it’s doors in November 2019, providing much-needed space that offers innovative resources for those who served our country. Although the building is closed, resources for veterans are still available.

The organization urges those in need to visit their website HERE, or call (903) 566-1010.