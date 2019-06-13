‘Heads up, Texas’ shows drivers the dangers of distracted driving

Out of more than 500,000 Texas traffic accidents in 2018, 95,000 of those were due to distracted driving.

“Sometimes when I’m driving with my mom, I could look to the side and people would be looking down on their phone,” said Tykeyarrah Davis, a teenager at Broadway Square Mall. “And sometimes, they’re reaching back for something, not really looking at the road.”

That’s why the new campaign, Heads up, Texas, aims to remind drivers just how dangerous distracted driving can be. With a virtual reality simulation.

It just takes a quick moment of distracted driving, like checking a text message or changing the song. That decision could mean the difference between life or death.

“From those crashes that we know, that is way too many lives, when you had almost 400 lives taken away due to distracted driving in 2018,” said Kathi White with TxDot.

We talked to mall-goers after the finished their VR experience.

“It’s dangerous, I mean, you can be killed. Your life could be over just by a simple text,” said Kaylee Toppings.

“That could have been me, or that could be me, or one of my family members,” said Davis.

KETK’s AnnaLise Coble took the pledge East Texas and so can you.