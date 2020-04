TYLER, Texas (KETK) – DPS crews are on the scene of a propane truck that crashed in Smith County early Monday afternoon.

According to trooper Jean Dark, the driver was traveling westbound on CR 419 and swerved to avoid hitting a dog.

The truck veered off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The crash called a fuel spillage and HAZMAT crews are on the scene for cleanup.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.