Harvey Hall to reopen Monday after Legionella bacteria found in pipes last week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harvey Hall Convention Center will reopen its doors Monday morning after Legionella bacteria was found by the Centers for Disease Control last week.

However, officials emphasized that it was not the same strain of bacteria that caused the Legionnaires disease outbreak from the East Texas State Fair nearly two months ago.

From that outbreak, there were eight confirmed cases and one death linked to Legionnaire’s disease.

City officials shut down Harvey Hall after being told that pipes could be contaminated with the bacteria. The plumbing system was disinfected, flushed, and tested again.

Engineers in charge of the cleanup said that while the topic sounds scary to most, the issue is quite common.

It’s in every public water system. It’s in all the streams, creeks. It’s naturally occurring, but we can certainly reduce it down to normal or below normal levels. If we kill the bacteria and we don’t create opportunities for the bacteria to grow back, then we have a perfectly safe building environment. And we have every reasonable expectation that we will be there as early as tomorrow.” Larry Snodgrass, ERI Consulting

Harvey Hall will continue with “Mistletoe and Magic”, which is scheduled to begin next Wednesday, December 4.