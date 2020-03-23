Harvest Time Church holds parking lot service, people worshipping in cars

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Before Gov. Abbott issued a public health disaster, limiting social gatherings to 10, churches in East Texas canceled in-person services to protect their members.

On Sunday, Harvest Time Church in Flint came up with a creative way to spread the word of God.

The church held service in front of their building with people worshipping in their cars. Many were seen rolling down their windows to hear the music and some even stepped outside their vehicles while keeping a safe distance.

“We’ve had a great response. We’ve found this is the best way to reconcile that,” said Darren Smith, a church member.

Harvest Time Church says that now, more than ever is the time to rely on the power of prayer.

While it’s an emotional time having to adjust daily life, some spent time in prayer and worshipping their savior.