Harrison County’s Farm City now transitioning to an online auction

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — COVID-19 caused Harrison County agriculture 4-H leaders to come up with a Plan B for students because Farm City Week was canceled.

Farm City Week is the annual livestock show in the county, which generates almost $400,000 for the county.

Event organizers created an online auction for the public to make bids on the students’ animals and projects created for the event.

“It is a premium sale which means you won’t get the animal but your donations will help the kids. The kids are having to learn a tough lesson and I wanted to do my part and make it up to kids and help,” said Darrin Peeples, President of Harrison County Agribusiness Association.

The online auction began last week and ends on April 2nd.