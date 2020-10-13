Harmony, Yantis become latest East Texas schools to suspend remote learning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Harmony ISD and Yantis ISD became the latest school districts to suspend remote learning Tuesday morning. Both sent home letters to parents that students must return to face-to-face instruction by next Tuesday, October 20.

Harmony Superintendent Dennis Glenn wrote that 126 students were currently using online schooling for the first nine weeks. This is roughly 11% of their student population.

Of that number, nearly 70% were failing classes.

We know it may work for your child, but we must evaluate the whole program. We cannot pick and choose who can do remote or who cannot, by law, so if it is not successful, we must change. Dennis Glenn, Harmony ISD Superintendent

Yantis ISD Superintendent Tracy Helfferich said that after nine weeks, approximately 28% of online learners were failing at least one class and that they would be suspending their program by the end of the week.

Both wrote that there would be exceptions made for those who have COVID-19, have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or has a documented condition from a doctor that puts them at risk.

There has been a growing trend of East Texas school districts suspending their online programs in the past week due to poor student performance. Here is the most updated list along with what date online learning will be suspended:

KETK News will update this list as more schools make announcements.