Hallsville to host 4th of July event for youth pastor who passed away

The City of Hallsville will be hosting a special 4th of July event to honor an icon in the community.

On Thursday, the city is inviting everyone to the HBA Little League baseball fields for fireworks and a screening of “The Sandlot.”

All funds are being raised for the family of Ryan Carlisle.

Ryan Carlisle died suddenly last week after working out. His death shocked his church community at Longview Missionary Baptist.

“It was the worst news I have ever heard in my life. I’ve never lost a closer friend than Ryan.” Josh McNamara

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.