Half Price Books offering curbside pickup until stores reopen to public

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Half Priced Books has closed all locations temporarily, but services are still being offered in other ways.

Stores around the nation, including in Tyler, are offering curbside pickup instead.

All you have to do is give the store a call, let them know what you want, and employees pull the item for you.

You can pick up the item at the store or they will ship it to your house.

“It’s very important especially with families having their children home, we’ve got tons of educational materials for parents, we’ve got workbooks, we’ve got board games, it is hopefully important to the community for us to be open and still selling books,” said Sarah Peck, assistant store manager.

All locations are closed to browsing customers until March 31.