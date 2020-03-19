H-E-B hiring for short-term positions amid COVID-19 pandemic

H-E-B announced it is looking for short-term support in the form of new employees as the store attempts to “serve customers through every challenge” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grocery store chain announced on Monday that it is donating $3 million to support local organizations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can apply for a position at H-E-B’s website. Immediate positions are available, according to the store’s website.

“During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas,” said Winell Herron, vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans.”

Late last week, H-E-B’s were pounded by customers across the city that were looking to stock up ahead of coronavirus concerns in Travis County. H-E-B’s website and app dealt with technical problems Friday morning due to high demand.